Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Flight Deck to Recruiting Office: Aircraft-Carrier Sailor Inspires Navy Recruits in the Lone Star State [Image 3 of 3]

    From Flight Deck to Recruiting Office: Aircraft-Carrier Sailor Inspires Navy Recruits in the Lone Star State

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.24.2018

    Photo by Allen Cordova 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Gabriel Arreaga connects an F/18 Super Hornet to the USS Ronald Reagan’s catapult system prior to launch.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2018
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 14:07
    Photo ID: 8509198
    VIRIN: 180724-N-N0616-2640
    Resolution: 2436x1125
    Size: 394.58 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: MIDLAND, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Flight Deck to Recruiting Office: Aircraft-Carrier Sailor Inspires Navy Recruits in the Lone Star State [Image 3 of 3], by Allen Cordova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From Flight Deck to Recruiting Office: Aircraft-Carrier Sailor Inspires Navy Recruits in the Lone Star State
    From Flight Deck to Recruiting Office: Aircraft-Carrier Sailor Inspires Navy Recruits in the Lone Star State
    From Flight Deck to Recruiting Office: Aircraft-Carrier Sailor Inspires Navy Recruits in the Lone Star State

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Navy
    Military City USA
    America's Navy
    Navy Recruiting
    Forged by the Sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT