Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Gabriel Arreaga connects an F/18 Super Hornet to the USS Ronald Reagan’s catapult system prior to launch.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2018
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 14:07
|Photo ID:
|8509198
|VIRIN:
|180724-N-N0616-2640
|Resolution:
|2436x1125
|Size:
|394.58 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|MIDLAND, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, From Flight Deck to Recruiting Office: Aircraft-Carrier Sailor Inspires Navy Recruits in the Lone Star State [Image 3 of 3], by Allen Cordova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
