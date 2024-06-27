Retired, injured Navy SEAL recovering through adaptive sports in the DoD Warrior Games

Retired Lt. Cdr. (SEAL) Scott Terry and his mother Evelyn pose at the swim meet June 29, 2024, during DoD’s Warrior Games held in Orlando. Florida. Service members and veterans from the Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, U.S. Special Operations Command, and representatives from the Australian Defence Force are competing in adaptive sports including archery, cycling, indoor rowing, powerlifting, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, field, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby from June 21 – 30, at the Disney Resort. (Photo by Michael Bottoms)

