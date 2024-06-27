Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DoD Warrior Games 2024 Character Breakfast [Image 5 of 6]

    DoD Warrior Games 2024 Character Breakfast

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Emilie Lenglain 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Freyja, service dog to Team SOCOM athlete Elizabeth Campos, poses for a photo with Team SOCOM during the Character Breakfast of the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports Center in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, June 30, 2024. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The 10-day event is composed of more than 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 11 adaptive sporting events June 21-30, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Emilie Lenglain)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2024
    Date Posted: 06.30.2024 17:11
    Photo ID: 8507733
    VIRIN: 240630-A-KC361-1203
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 4.18 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD Warrior Games 2024 Character Breakfast [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Emilie Lenglain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DoD Warrior Games 2024 Character Breakfast
    DoD Warrior Games 2024 Character Breakfast
    DoD Warrior Games 2024 Character Breakfast
    DoD Warrior Games 2024 Character Breakfast
    DoD Warrior Games 2024 Character Breakfast
    DoD Warrior Games 2024 Character Breakfast

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WG24
    WarriorGames2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT