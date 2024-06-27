Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Confidence, Focus, and a Mask [Image 1 of 3]

    Confidence, Focus, and a Mask

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2024

    Photo by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Fort Knox, Ky- With their confidence, focus and a pro mask, Cadets from 1st Regiment, Advanced Camp, took on the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear chamber as part of Cadet Summer Training, June 15, 2024, on Fort Knox.

    This work, Confidence, Focus, and a Mask [Image 3 of 3], by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ROTC
    Army ROTC
    USACC

