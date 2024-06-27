Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Armed Forces Triathlon Championship

    2024 Armed Forces Triathlon Championship

    POINT MUGU NAWC, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2024

    Photo by Steven Dinote 

    U.S. Armed Forces Sports

    2024 Armed Forces Triathlon Championship hosted by Naval Base Ventura County, California on June 29. The Armed Forces Championship features teams from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy (with Coast Guard racers), Air Force (with Space Force Racers) and Canada. Department of Defense Photo by Mr. Steven Dinote - Released.

