2024 Armed Forces Triathlon Championship hosted by Naval Base Ventura County, California on June 29. The Armed Forces Championship features teams from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy (with Coast Guard racers), Air Force (with Space Force Racers) and Canada. Department of Defense Photo by Mr. Steven Dinote - Released.

