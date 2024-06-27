Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 DoD Warrior Games Sitting Volleyball Preliminaries [Image 3 of 4]

    2024 DoD Warrior Games Sitting Volleyball Preliminaries

    UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Spc. Ryan Ahmed 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Team Navy athletes celebrate a win in the sitting volleyball preliminary games during the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, June 28, 2024. The sitting volleyball tournament is one of three team sports events at the DoD Warrior Games. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The 10-day event is composed of more than 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events June 21-30, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. Ryan Ahmed)

    VIRIN: 240628-A-CJ520-7288
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 DoD Warrior Games Sitting Volleyball Preliminaries [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Ryan Ahmed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WarriorGames24
    WG24

