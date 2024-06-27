Security Force Professionals from Colombia and Costa Rica Take to the Sky!

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- Security Force professionals from Colombia and Costa Rica are taking their skills to new heights in NAVSCIATTS' UAS Operations and Planning (UASOP) course.



UASOP is a is a four-week course of instruction designed to provide Foreign Security Force personnel with the specialized training necessary to plan and conduct operations employing Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) platforms. (U.S. Navy photo by Sharon Mock)

