    Denver Family Has Ashes of Vietnam Veteran Spread by U.S. Paratrooper Jumping From Military Aircraft [Image 5 of 5]

    Denver Family Has Ashes of Vietnam Veteran Spread by U.S. Paratrooper Jumping From Military Aircraft

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.29.2024

    Photo by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Vietnam Veteran Sgt. James Dassinger was awarded the Bronze Star Medal on August 24, 1962, on in for his meritorious achievement in ground operations against hostile forces during the Vietnam War.

    Date Taken: 06.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.29.2024 08:11
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    This work, Denver Family Has Ashes of Vietnam Veteran Spread by U.S. Paratrooper Jumping From Military Aircraft [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony

    Airborne operations

    Memorial Service Ceremony

    Socialist Republic of Vietnam (Vietnam)

    173rd
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    173rd (Airborne) Brigade Combat Team
    173rd (A) BCT
    173rd (Airborne)

