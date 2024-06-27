Date Taken: 06.29.2024 Date Posted: 06.29.2024 08:11 Photo ID: 8506843 VIRIN: 240629-A-XY121-6424 Resolution: 1541x1290 Size: 1000.54 KB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Denver Family Has Ashes of Vietnam Veteran Spread by U.S. Paratrooper Jumping From Military Aircraft [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.