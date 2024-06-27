Field Event during the 2024 DoD Warrior Games

U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class David Fuller, an athlete with Team Navy, practices his stance before his disc throw at the Field event during the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports Center in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, June 28, 2024. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The 10-day event is composed of more than 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 11 adaptive sporting events June 21-30, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Emilie Lenglain)

