Coast Guard Air Station Sitka holds change of command [Image 2 of 2]
SITKA, ALASKA, UNITED STATES
06.27.2024
Capt. Vincent Jansen transferred command of Air Station Sitka to Cmdr. Rand Semke (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo).
