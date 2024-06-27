Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Air Station Sitka holds change of command [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard Air Station Sitka holds change of command

    SITKA, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Michael Salerno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Capt. Vincent Jansen transferred command of Air Station Sitka to Cmdr. Rand Semke (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo).

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 17:03
    Photo ID: 8506271
    VIRIN: 240628-G-JY825-2849
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 14.68 MB
    Location: SITKA, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

