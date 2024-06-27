Civilians, from across the 363d Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing, pose for a group photo during the 363d ISR Wing Civilian Summit, June 6, 2024 at Naval Information Warfighting Development Center (NIWDC) at Norfolk, Va. The purpose of the summit was to improve tradecraft and to network. It also highlighted leadership’s commitment to sharpening its civilian cadre as the U.S. Air Force forges ahead with re-optimization and improved posture in the great power competition. (U.S. Air Force photos by Tech. Sgt. AJ Hyatt)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 12:47
|Photo ID:
|8505439
|VIRIN:
|240606-F-GE255-1003
|Resolution:
|5748x3178
|Size:
|7.39 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 363d ISR Wing Civilian Summit [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Anthony Hyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
