USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Participates in RIMPAC sports 2024

240627-N-DP708-1055 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (June 27, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) and the Royal Netherlands Navy frigate HNLMS Tromp (F803) compete against each other in volleyball match on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 June 27. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Analice Baker)

