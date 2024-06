MWHS-1 hosts 1st MAW commanding general for a motivational run

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Eric Smack, the senior enlisted leader of Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 1, calls Marines to attention before a motivational run with Maj. Gen. Eric Austin, the commanding general of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, June 28, 2024. The motivational run was held to promote unit cohesion, esprit de corps, and physical fitness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

