    USNS Range Sentinel at sea [Image 1 of 2]

    USNS Range Sentinel at sea

    UNITED STATES

    08.15.1972

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Ordnance Test Unit

    USNS Range Sentinel at sea in support of an Operational Test launch of a C-3 Poseidon missile from the USS Ulysses S. Grant (SSBN 631). The launch occurred on Aug. 18. 1972.

    This work, USNS Range Sentinel at sea [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

