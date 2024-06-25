USNS Range Sentinel at sea in support of an Operational Test launch of a C-3 Poseidon missile from the USS Ulysses S. Grant (SSBN 631). The launch occurred on Aug. 18. 1972.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.1972
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 15:18
|Photo ID:
|8503207
|VIRIN:
|720815-O-XX000-1001
|Resolution:
|2760x1971
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USNS Range Sentinel at sea [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
