USNS Range Sentinel at sea in support of an Operational Test launch of a C-3 Poseidon missile from the USS Ulysses S. Grant (SSBN 631). The launch occurred on Aug. 18. 1972.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.1972 Date Posted: 06.27.2024 15:18 Photo ID: 8503207 VIRIN: 720815-O-XX000-1001 Resolution: 2760x1971 Size: 1.25 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNS Range Sentinel at sea [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.