Team Dover Airmen prioritize readiness with multi-day Ready Airmen Training

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mariann Lovejoy, 436th Airlift Wing Staff Agencies Staff Judge Advocate non-commissioned officer in charge, practices proper fire-carrying technique during training at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 18, 2024. Airmen from the 436th Comptroller Squadron and Wing Staff Agencies participated in a multi-day Ready Airmen Training to complete several training objectives and prepare for future base exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)
|06.18.2024
|06.27.2024 12:08
|8502659
|240618-F-PU288-1108
|3637x3372
|1.58 MB
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|4
|0
