    Team Dover Airmen prioritize readiness with multi-day Ready Airmen Training [Image 10 of 10]

    Team Dover Airmen prioritize readiness with multi-day Ready Airmen Training

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mariann Lovejoy, 436th Airlift Wing Staff Agencies Staff Judge Advocate non-commissioned officer in charge, practices proper fire-carrying technique during training at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 18, 2024. Airmen from the 436th Comptroller Squadron and Wing Staff Agencies participated in a multi-day Ready Airmen Training to complete several training objectives and prepare for future base exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)

