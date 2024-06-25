Team Dover Airmen prioritize readiness with multi-day Ready Airmen Training

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mariann Lovejoy, 436th Airlift Wing Staff Agencies Staff Judge Advocate non-commissioned officer in charge, practices proper fire-carrying technique during training at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 18, 2024. Airmen from the 436th Comptroller Squadron and Wing Staff Agencies participated in a multi-day Ready Airmen Training to complete several training objectives and prepare for future base exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)

