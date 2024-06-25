U.S. Army Cpt. Luis Avila wins gold in archery during the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, June 26, 2024. Service members and veterans from the Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, U.S. Special Operations Command, and representatives from the Australian Defence Forces are competing in adaptive sports including archery, cycling, indoor-rowing, powerlifting, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, field, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby from June 21 – 30, at the Walt Disney World Resort. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christie Ann Belfort)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2024 Date Posted: 06.26.2024 22:45 Photo ID: 8501719 VIRIN: 240626-A-ZX157-3769 Resolution: 3997x5996 Size: 1.85 MB Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 DoD Warrior Games [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Christie Ann Belfort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.