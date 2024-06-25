Chris Zayas (right), acequia program manager, USACE-Albuquerque District, speaks with a participant during a Tribal Nations Open House at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico, June 25, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 20:14
|Photo ID:
|8498377
|VIRIN:
|240625-A-HA643-1001
|Resolution:
|1317x928
|Size:
|949.41 KB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Hometown:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE’s Albuquerque District hosts Tribal Nations Open House, talks big policy updates [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE’s Albuquerque District hosts Tribal Nations Open House, talks big policy updates
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT