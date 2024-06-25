Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374 CS leverages AI to learn languages [Image 2 of 2]

    374 CS leverages AI to learn languages

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.11.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Angelina Fletcher, 374th Contracting Squadron contract specialist, attends linguist introductory training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 11, 2024. The 374th CONS is the single-source authority on mainland Japan for utilities, telecommunications and transportation including an 18,000-person master labor contract. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by 2nd Lt. Irene York)

