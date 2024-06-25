U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Angelina Fletcher, 374th Contracting Squadron contract specialist, attends linguist introductory training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 11, 2024. The 374th CONS is the single-source authority on mainland Japan for utilities, telecommunications and transportation including an 18,000-person master labor contract. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by 2nd Lt. Irene York)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 20:14
|Photo ID:
|8498366
|VIRIN:
|240611-F-F3702-1009
|Resolution:
|5032x3560
|Size:
|5.97 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 374 CS leverages AI to learn languages [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT