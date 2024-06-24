Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III Armored Corps Best Squad 2024 AT-4 Range [Image 13 of 13]

    III Armored Corps Best Squad 2024 AT-4 Range

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Photo by Spc. Koltyn Omarah 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    III Armored Corps Soldiers fire an AT-4 as part of the III AC Best Squad Competition on Range 29, Fort Riley, KS, on June 24, 2024. There are ten units from within III Corps participating in this event, all gunning for the opportunity to compete at the FORSCOM level Best Squad Competition later this year. (U.S. Army Photos by Spc. Koltyn O’Marah)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 21:34
    Photo ID: 8495397
    VIRIN: 240624-A-OY161-1120
    Resolution: 6000x3264
    Size: 8.15 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    This work, III Armored Corps Best Squad 2024 AT-4 Range [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Koltyn Omarah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

