III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 AT-4 Range

III Armored Corps Soldiers fire an AT-4 as part of the III AC Best Squad Competition on Range 29, Fort Riley, KS, on June 24, 2024. There are ten units from within III Corps participating in this event, all gunning for the opportunity to compete at the FORSCOM level Best Squad Competition later this year. (U.S. Army Photos by Spc. Tyler Selige)

