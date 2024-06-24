Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 AT-4 Range [Image 11 of 12]

    III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 AT-4 Range

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Photo by Spc. Tyler Selige 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    III Armored Corps Soldiers fire an AT-4 as part of the III AC Best Squad Competition on Range 29, Fort Riley, KS, on June 24, 2024. There are ten units from within III Corps participating in this event, all gunning for the opportunity to compete at the FORSCOM level Best Squad Competition later this year. (U.S. Army Photos by Spc. Tyler Selige)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 21:34
    Photo ID: 8495391
    VIRIN: 240624-A-TS338-1335
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 12.2 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 AT-4 Range [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Tyler Selige, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 AT-4 Range
    III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 AT-4 Range
    III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 AT-4 Range
    III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 AT-4 Range
    III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 AT-4 Range
    III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 AT-4 Range
    III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 AT-4 Range
    III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 AT-4 Range
    III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 AT-4 Range
    III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 AT-4 Range
    III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 AT-4 Range
    III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 AT-4 Range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1ID
    best squad competition
    YoV
    #IIIACBestSquad24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT