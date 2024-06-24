III Armored Corps Soldiers fire an AT-4 as part of the III AC Best Squad Competition on Range 29, Fort Riley, KS, on June 24, 2024. There are ten units from within III Corps participating in this event, all gunning for the opportunity to compete at the FORSCOM level Best Squad Competition later this year. (U.S. Army Photos by Spc. Tyler Selige)
This work, III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 AT-4 Range [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Tyler Selige, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
