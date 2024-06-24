Integrated Training Exercise: California Air National Guard

U.S. Air National Guard MQ-9 aircrew assigned to the 196th Attack Squadron, 163d Attack Wing, at March Air Reserve Base in California, provide Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), Strike Coordination and Reconnaissance (SCAR), and Close Air Support (CAS) for the Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) over U.S. Marine Corps Base 29 Palms in California on 18 June 2024. The ITX is a joint combat training environment involving different branches of the United States military, designed to develop and maintain tactical proficiency in multiple areas of expertise. Specifically, the aircrew depicted in this imagery worked to support several U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Joint Terminal Air Controllers (JTACS) by providing critical battle space situational awareness, and live air-to-surface weapons effects.

