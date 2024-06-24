Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    182nd Airlift Wing hosts ESGR "Breakfast with the Boss" Boss Lift June 18, 2024

    182nd Airlift Wing hosts ESGR &quot;Breakfast with the Boss&quot; Boss Lift June 18, 2024

    PEORIA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    Mike McCarthy, the Central West North Area chair for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, speaks to civilian employers during a “Breakfast with the Boss” Boss Lift at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, June 18, 2024. ESGR was established in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers. (U.S. Air National Guard by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 16:27
    Location: PEORIA, ILLINOIS, US
    This work, 182nd Airlift Wing hosts ESGR "Breakfast with the Boss" Boss Lift June 18, 2024 [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ESGR
    Boss Lift
    community relations
    orientation flight
    Breakfast with the Boss
    civic engagement

