    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CDR Seth Harbin

    CDR Seth Harbin

    UNITED STATES

    04.09.2024

    Photo by John Griffiths 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    CDR Seth Harbin, a Georgia native, is a 2005 graduate of the United States Naval Academy. He earned his Naval Flight Officer wings in 2007 after completing flight training at the 562nd FTS at Randolph AFB, Texas.

