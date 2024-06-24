CDR Seth Harbin, a Georgia native, is a 2005 graduate of the United States Naval Academy. He earned his Naval Flight Officer wings in 2007 after completing flight training at the 562nd FTS at Randolph AFB, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 16:22
|Photo ID:
|8494832
|VIRIN:
|240410-N-HS670-9475
|Resolution:
|2469x3456
|Size:
|4.11 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CDR Seth Harbin, by John Griffiths, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
