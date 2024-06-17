Fourth, $27.3 million barracks project underway at Fort McCoy

Contractors work on site preparation for a new $27.3 million transient training troops barracks project June 14, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Contractors were busy starting in May 2024 getting the site set up for the fourth transient training troops barracks project at Fort McCoy, which was awarded in February to L.S. Black Constructors, LLC, for approximately $27.3 million. L.S. Black Constructors is a familiar name in the barracks construction history at Fort McCoy, having built the first two of the 60,000-square-foot transient training troops barracks on post. They also recently built the new brigade headquarters building located in the same block as the barracks buildings. The exact contract amount for the project was $27,287,735. In the award announcement, it states it was “for the construction of the barracks, which will provide housing for enlisted service members undergoing training at the installation.” The building will be able to house up to 400 people and be more than 60,000 square feet. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

