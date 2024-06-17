Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trident Spectre 2024 [Image 3 of 13]

    Trident Spectre 2024

    UNITED STATES

    04.16.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Special Warfare Group EIGHT

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Naval Special Warfare (NSW) personnel and partners participate in Trident Spectre 2024 (TS-24) at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. TS-24 is a joint experimentation exercise focused on the integration of operations, intelligence, and technology, in support of operational capability needs from the Special Operations and Intelligence Community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elexia Morelos)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 11:35
    VIRIN: 240416-N-QI593-1045
    Location: US
    NSW
    NSWG8
    NSWG8TS24

