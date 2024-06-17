Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Security Forces Squadron closes out Police Week [Image 1 of 2]

    11th Security Forces Squadron closes out Police Week

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Members of the 11th Security Forces Squadron pose with Chief Master Sgt. Charmaine Kelley, Command Chief Master Sergeant for the Air Force District of Washington and the 320th Air Expeditionary Wing, during the closing ceremony of National Police Week on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., May 17, 2024. The ceremony featured a somber rendition of Taps and an evocative speech from Kelley, reflecting on the ultimate sacrifice that her father paid while serving. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint)

    This work, 11th Security Forces Squadron closes out Police Week [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Shanel Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

