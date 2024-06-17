11th Security Forces Squadron closes out Police Week

Members of the 11th Security Forces Squadron pose with Chief Master Sgt. Charmaine Kelley, Command Chief Master Sergeant for the Air Force District of Washington and the 320th Air Expeditionary Wing, during the closing ceremony of National Police Week on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., May 17, 2024. The ceremony featured a somber rendition of Taps and an evocative speech from Kelley, reflecting on the ultimate sacrifice that her father paid while serving. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint)

Date Posted: 06.24.2024 Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US