    ReaDy Airman of the week: TSgt. Steven Mathews [Image 1 of 2]

    ReaDy Airman of the week: TSgt. Steven Mathews

    ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th ARW command chief, congratulates Tech. Sgt. Steven Mathews 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Management fleet management and analysis section chief, for being the ReaDy Airman of the Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 20, 2024. Mathew was recognized for providing support to over 580 vehicles and developing a maintenance checklist for vehicle nuclear certification and validation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 06:31
    Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    This work, ReaDy Airman of the week: TSgt. Steven Mathews [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Readiness #2T3 #2213VM #RAFMildenhall #100thARW

