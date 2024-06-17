U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th ARW command chief, congratulates Tech. Sgt. Steven Mathews 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Management fleet management and analysis section chief, for being the ReaDy Airman of the Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 20, 2024. Mathew was recognized for providing support to over 580 vehicles and developing a maintenance checklist for vehicle nuclear certification and validation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2024 Date Posted: 06.24.2024 06:31 Photo ID: 8493533 VIRIN: 240620-F-KM921-1006 Resolution: 4630x3307 Size: 1.31 MB Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ReaDy Airman of the week: TSgt. Steven Mathews [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.