Botswana Joint Combined Exchange Training 2024

Members of the Botswana Defence Force and U.S. Army 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) gather for an after-action briefing prior to the next military freefall jump during a Joint Combined Exchange Training at Thebephatshwa Air Base, Botswana, June 19, 2024. JCETs enhance U.S. relationships with partner nations by developing and maintaining critical military-to-military connections and improving allied readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman)

