Members of the Botswana Defence Force and U.S. Army 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) gather for an after-action briefing prior to the next military freefall jump during a Joint Combined Exchange Training at Thebephatshwa Air Base, Botswana, June 19, 2024. JCETs enhance U.S. relationships with partner nations by developing and maintaining critical military-to-military connections and improving allied readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 05:41
|Photo ID:
|8493524
|VIRIN:
|240619-F-DP685-1626
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|18.32 MB
|Location:
|THEBEPHATSHWA AIR BASE, BW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Botswana Joint Combined Exchange Training 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Joshua DeGuzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
