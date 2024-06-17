Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Botswana Joint Combined Exchange Training 2024 [Image 10 of 10]

    Botswana Joint Combined Exchange Training 2024

    THEBEPHATSHWA AIR BASE, BOTSWANA

    06.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Members of the Botswana Defence Force and U.S. Army 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) gather for an after-action briefing prior to the next military freefall jump during a Joint Combined Exchange Training at Thebephatshwa Air Base, Botswana, June 19, 2024. JCETs enhance U.S. relationships with partner nations by developing and maintaining critical military-to-military connections and improving allied readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 05:41
    Photo ID: 8493524
    VIRIN: 240619-F-DP685-1626
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 18.32 MB
    Location: THEBEPHATSHWA AIR BASE, BW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Botswana Joint Combined Exchange Training 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Joshua DeGuzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Botswana Joint Combined Exchange Training 2024
    Botswana Joint Combined Exchange Training 2024
    Botswana Joint Combined Exchange Training 2024
    Botswana Joint Combined Exchange Training 2024
    Botswana Joint Combined Exchange Training 2024
    Botswana Joint Combined Exchange Training 2024
    Botswana Joint Combined Exchange Training 2024
    Botswana Joint Combined Exchange Training 2024
    Botswana Joint Combined Exchange Training 2024
    Botswana Joint Combined Exchange Training 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    4CTCS
    3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    Botswana Defense Force
    Joint Combined Exchange Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT