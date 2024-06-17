Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M4 Qualifications onboard USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Monford 

    USS CURTIS WILBUR

    Fire Controlman 2nd Class Kade Nelson fires an M4 rifle during a live fire exercise on the flight deck of the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Jul. 21, 2024. USS Curtis Wilbur is underway in the 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Monford)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2024 16:58
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
