    4-133 FAR celebrates Estonian Victory Day with locals in Narva [Image 3 of 5]

    4-133 FAR celebrates Estonian Victory Day with locals in Narva

    NARVA, ESTONIA

    06.22.2024

    Photo by Spc. Trey Gonzales 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Jose Tristan, a rocket systems crewmember assigned to 4th Battalion, 133th Field Artillery Regiment, Texas Army National Guard, supporting 1st Cavalry Division, shows an Estonian child an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during a static display celebrating Estonian Victory Day held in Narva, Estonia, June 23, 2024. The static display featured one of 4-133’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, alongside Estonian and NATO partner troops and capabilities to showcase their camaraderie and unity. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2024 11:35
    Location: NARVA, EE
    First Team
    XVIII ABN Corps
    VCorps
    Live the Legend
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

