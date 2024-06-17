Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    June 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy [Image 11 of 14]

    June 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                          

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Training operations are shown at Fort McCoy, Wis., on June 14, 2024. During June 2024, thousands of troops trained at Fort McCoy as part of fiscal year 2024. Fort McCoy’s motto is to be “The Total Force Training Center.” The post supports Army Reserve, National Guard, active duty, and other service members from all services. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

