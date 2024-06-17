Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 DoD Warrior Games Opening Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    2024 DoD Warrior Games Opening Ceremony

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexa Trafton 

    DoD Warrior Games

    ORLANDO, Florida (June 22, 2024) Team Air Force walks off the stage at the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 DoD Warrior Games in Orlando, Florida. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real-time. The 10-day event is composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 11 adaptive sporting events June. 21-30, 2024 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Alexa Trafton)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2024
    Date Posted: 06.22.2024 20:44
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    WarriorGames24
    WG24

