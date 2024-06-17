Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSOCOM competes in the 2024 DoD Warrior Games [Image 3 of 5]

    USSOCOM competes in the 2024 DoD Warrior Games

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Michael Bottoms  

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kevin Deibler competes in the powerlifting competition at the ESPN sports facility in Orlando, Florida June 21, 2024. Service members and veterans from the Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, U.S. Special Operations Command, and representatives from the Australian Defence Force are competing in adaptive sports including archery, cycling, indoor-rowing, powerlifting, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, field, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby from June 21 – 30, at the Disney Resort. (Photo by Michel Bottoms)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.22.2024 17:36
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
