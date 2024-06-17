Truman Carrier Qualifications

240621-N-TO573-1024 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 21, 2024) Deck department Sailors operate a rigid-hull inflatable boat during small boat operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), June 21. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charles Blaine)

