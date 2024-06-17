Truman Carrier Qualifications

240621-N-DL824-1480 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June. 17, 2024) Sailors participate in a damage control training aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), June 21. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael Gomez)

