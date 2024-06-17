CLDJ Sailors Earn Navy Security Force Qualification Insignia

Five Sailors assigned to Camp Lemonnier’s security department received their Navy Security Force (NSF) qualification insignia at a pinning ceremony on May 23, 2024. The Sailors were the first wave of CLDJ security personnel to earn the NSF pin, paving the way for deployed Masters-at-Arms (MA) and security officers to work toward the qualification w The qualification program builds expertise in the NSF community and aligns core security capabilities with mission requirements. hile deployed to the installation.



The qualification program builds expertise in the NSF community and combines NSF core capabilities with the execution of day-to-day mission requirements. Completion of the program designates MAs as NSF Specialists (E4-E5), NSF Senior Specialists (E6) or NSF Master Specialists (E7 and above) and designates security officers as Navy Security Force Officers.



Investing in professional development equips Sailors to drive Camp Lemonnier’s mission forward, bolstering its world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 38 local tenant commands. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Patricia Elkins)

