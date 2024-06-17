Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Bilateral Operations with HMCS Montreal [Image 4 of 15]

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Bilateral Operations with HMCS Montreal

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Seaman Trevor Hale 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240618-N-HT008-1519 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 18, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), top, conducts bilateral operations with Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Montreal (FFH 336) in the South China Sea, June 18, 2024. Combined operations such as this are intended to improve interoperability between allied navies and support a free and open Indo-Pacific. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trevor Hale)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.22.2024 05:56
    Photo ID: 8491763
    VIRIN: 240618-N-HT008-7484
    Resolution: 5851x3901
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 2

    This work, USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Bilateral Operations with HMCS Montreal [Image 15 of 15], by SN Trevor Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

