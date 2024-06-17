Forging a Lifeline: U.S. and Philippine Medical Leaders Enhance Blood Programs through Collaboration

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) Surgeon Office and the Armed Forces of the Philippines—Health Service Command (AFP-HSC), held the first blood program subject matter exchange between the U.S. military and the Philippines from May 13-15 in Manila.

