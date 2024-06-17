Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forging a Lifeline: U.S. and Philippine Medical Leaders Enhance Blood Programs through Collaboration [Image 2 of 2]

    Forging a Lifeline: U.S. and Philippine Medical Leaders Enhance Blood Programs through Collaboration

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    05.15.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) Surgeon Office and the Armed Forces of the Philippines—Health Service Command (AFP-HSC), held the first blood program subject matter exchange between the U.S. military and the Philippines from May 13-15 in Manila.

