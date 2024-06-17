Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VS24 Combined Joint Live Fire [Image 3 of 3]

    VS24 Combined Joint Live Fire

    PALAU

    06.16.2024

    Photo by Russell Dodson 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    On June 16, 2024 3d Multi-Domain Task Force and 1-181 Field Artillery Regiment of the Tennessee National Guard employed the U.S. Army Autonomous Multi-Domain Launcher (AML) and the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) as part of the Valiant Shield 24 Combined Joint SINKEX. The AML and PrSm engaged a maritime target alongside other joint assets during the SINKEX. The VS24 SINKEX is the first employment of both the AML and the PrSM outside of the U.S and is a significant milestone in the Army’s continuing development of long-range fires capabilities.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 20:13
    Photo ID: 8491411
    VIRIN: 240616-A-GS967-1003
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.73 MB
    Location: PW
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VS24 Combined Joint Live Fire [Image 3 of 3], by Russell Dodson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ValiantShield

