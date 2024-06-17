VS24 Combined Joint Live Fire

On June 16, 2024 3d Multi-Domain Task Force and 1-181 Field Artillery Regiment of the Tennessee National Guard employed the U.S. Army Autonomous Multi-Domain Launcher (AML) and the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) as part of the Valiant Shield 24 Combined Joint SINKEX. The AML and PrSm engaged a maritime target alongside other joint assets during the SINKEX. The VS24 SINKEX is the first employment of both the AML and the PrSM outside of the U.S and is a significant milestone in the Army’s continuing development of long-range fires capabilities.

