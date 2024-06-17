Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NPS Graduation

    NPS Graduation

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Javier Chagoya 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    MONTEREY, Calif. (June 21, 2024) Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, commander of Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR), congratulates U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Daniel Lim during the Spring Quarter graduation ceremony for the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) on June 21. Lim, a dual-degree graduate from the Space Systems Operations program and the Department of Defense Management, is one of 335 new NPS alumni, including 27 international students representing 19 nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 19:27
    Photo ID: 8491391
    VIRIN: 240621-D-AE587-2001
    Resolution: 5501x4401
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    NAVIFOR Commander Encourages NPS Spring Quarter Graduates

