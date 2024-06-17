NPS Graduation

MONTEREY, Calif. (June 21, 2024) Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, commander of Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR), congratulates U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Daniel Lim during the Spring Quarter graduation ceremony for the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) on June 21. Lim, a dual-degree graduate from the Space Systems Operations program and the Department of Defense Management, is one of 335 new NPS alumni, including 27 international students representing 19 nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)

