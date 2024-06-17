Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

Golden Wrench Award



is presented to



E2 PMI Crew



The Fleet Readiness Center Southwest leadership, along with their teammates,

recognizes E2 PMI Crew with the Golden Wrench Award for February 2024. Their initiative, diligence, drive, and dedication were demonstrated by outstanding support for the U.S. Navy Fleet. Artisans flew aboard CVN-71 to assess the damages on aircraft 600 which had an in-flight engagement and hard landing. Aircraft 601 was rescued by the artisans at NAS Fallon for port engine high oil temperature, and starter control valve electrical connector discrepancies. While performing a daily inspection, the team discovered the dome to be damaged beyond repair. They coordinated a one-time flight to replace the rotodome assembly and to repair numerous downing discrepancies. The same crew expeditiously replaced aircraft 602’s right engine, propeller assembly, one blade, and performed all aircraft system check to include propeller balancing in minimal time. Their actions made it possible for aircraft601 and 602 to deploy for C2X.

Testline Crews’ dedication to aviation maintenance excellence and to our nation’s warfighters makes them most deserving of the Golden Wrench Award.



Thank you for a job “WELL DONE!”



C. Couch, Captain, United States Navy

Commanding Officer

