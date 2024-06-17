Munson Army Health Center SHARP training

Soldiers from Munson Army Health Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, completed Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Training June 12. SHARP provides awareness and prevention, training and education, victim advocacy, response, reporting and follow up for sexual harassment/assault issues.



If you are hesitant to talk to someone locally, the DoD Safe Helpline is a great resource to connect to someone who will listen and provide support that you request. You won't even have to give your name to talk to them.



The Safe Helpline is available by phone 24/7 at 1(877) 995-5247 or online at safehelpline.org and staffed by credentialed advocates.



You don't have to go through this alone.

