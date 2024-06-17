Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Munson Army Health Center SHARP training

    Munson Army Health Center SHARP training

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    Soldiers from Munson Army Health Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, completed Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Training June 12. SHARP provides awareness and prevention, training and education, victim advocacy, response, reporting and follow up for sexual harassment/assault issues.

    If you are hesitant to talk to someone locally, the DoD Safe Helpline is a great resource to connect to someone who will listen and provide support that you request. You won't even have to give your name to talk to them.

    The Safe Helpline is available by phone 24/7 at 1(877) 995-5247 or online at safehelpline.org and staffed by credentialed advocates.

    You don't have to go through this alone.

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    Fort Leavenworth

    Department of the Army

    Munson Army Health Center

    Department of Defense
    SHARP
    Army
    MEDCOM
    DHA

