Keli Schmid addresses the audience as after his induction in the 10th Mountain Division (LI) Warrior Legend Hall of Fame during a ceremony July 20 at The Peak during Mountainfest. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
This work, 10th Mountain Division inducts new members into Hall of Fame [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
10th Mountain Division inducts new members into Hall of Fame
