10th Mountain Division inducts new members into Hall of Fame

Keli Schmid addresses the audience as after his induction in the 10th Mountain Division (LI) Warrior Legend Hall of Fame during a ceremony July 20 at The Peak during Mountainfest. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

