    A fond farewell: Yokota, Japanese community reflect on 374 AW commander

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexzandra Gracey 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Japanese Air Self-Defense Force Col. Hiroyuki Ishii, Operations Support Wing commander, left, presents a letter of appreciation to U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, during Roddan’s farewell social at Yokota Air Base, June 14, 2024. Ishii presented the letter of appreciation to highlight Roddan’s efforts in strengthening the partnership between Japan and the U.S. during his time as the 374th AW commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexzandra Gracey)

    This work, A fond farewell: Yokota, Japanese community reflect on 374 AW commander, by A1C Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

