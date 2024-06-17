Japanese Air Self-Defense Force Col. Hiroyuki Ishii, Operations Support Wing commander, left, presents a letter of appreciation to U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, during Roddan’s farewell social at Yokota Air Base, June 14, 2024. Ishii presented the letter of appreciation to highlight Roddan’s efforts in strengthening the partnership between Japan and the U.S. during his time as the 374th AW commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexzandra Gracey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.21.2024 00:57 Photo ID: 8489320 VIRIN: 240614-F-SL055-2066 Resolution: 5620x3747 Size: 1.15 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A fond farewell: Yokota, Japanese community reflect on 374 AW commander, by A1C Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.