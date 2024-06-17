Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tri-Service Optician School (TOPS) Class 24-005 graduation [Image 5 of 6]

    Tri-Service Optician School (TOPS) Class 24-005 graduation

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (June 20, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Naval Ophthalmic Readiness Activity (NORA) Color Guard present the colors during the opening ceremonies for the Tri-Service Optician School’s (TOPS) class 24-005 commencement ceremony. The commencement ceremony was held at Nelson Chapel onboard Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown. The mission of TOPS is to provide formal optical training to Army Optical Laboratory Specialist MOS (68H) and Navy Hospital Corpsman (NEC L19A) students with quality training through a 24-week, DoD, uniformed services school on the subjects of ophthalmic dispensing, ophthalmic fabrication and clinical optics. Upon completing the required curriculum, graduates are immediately able to function as an independent optician in any military environment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released)

    This work, Tri-Service Optician School (TOPS) Class 24-005 graduation [Image 6 of 6], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Graduation
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command
    Tri-Service Optician School

