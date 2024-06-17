Commanding General of Medical Readiness Command, East Brig. Gen. Lance Raney addresses attendees at the Fort Meade Medical Department Activity change of command ceremony held on Fort Meade, Maryland, June 20, 2024 where Col. Darryl M. Metcalf assumed command from Col. James C. Maker. (Defense Health Agency photo by Michelle Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2024 15:46
|Photo ID:
|8488413
|VIRIN:
|240620-D-CD688-1231
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|4.38 MB
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Meade MEDDAC Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by Michelle Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT