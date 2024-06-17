Commanding General of Medical Readiness Command, East Brig. Gen. Lance Raney addresses attendees at the Fort Meade Medical Department Activity change of command ceremony held on Fort Meade, Maryland, June 20, 2024 where Col. Darryl M. Metcalf assumed command from Col. James C. Maker. (Defense Health Agency photo by Michelle Gonzalez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2024 Date Posted: 06.20.2024 15:46 Photo ID: 8488413 VIRIN: 240620-D-CD688-1231 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 4.38 MB Location: FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Meade MEDDAC Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by Michelle Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.