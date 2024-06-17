Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meade MEDDAC Change of Command [Image 6 of 6]

    Meade MEDDAC Change of Command

    FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Michelle Gonzalez 

    Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center & Fort Meade MEDDAC

    Commanding General of Medical Readiness Command, East Brig. Gen. Lance Raney addresses attendees at the Fort Meade Medical Department Activity change of command ceremony held on Fort Meade, Maryland, June 20, 2024 where Col. Darryl M. Metcalf assumed command from Col. James C. Maker. (Defense Health Agency photo by Michelle Gonzalez)

