Tri-Service Optician School (TOPS) Class 24-005 graduation

Yorktown, Va. (June 202, 2024) Members of the official party stand at attention as the colors are presented during a commencement ceremony for the Tri-Service Optician School’s (TOPS) class 24-005. The official party consisted of HMC Sheldon O’Guinn, USN (Ret.), Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Atiba Mathlin, Command Senior Enlisted Leader at Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command, Chief Hospital Corpsman Fuquan Hawkins, Training Director and Senior Enlisted Leader at the Tri-Service Optician School and Commander Christopher DeAngelis, Director of the Tri-Service Optician School. The commencement ceremony was held at Nelson Chapel onboard Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown. The mission of TOPS is to provide formal optical training to Army Optical Laboratory Specialist MOS (68H) and Navy Hospital Corpsman (NEC L19A) students with quality training through a 24-week, DoD, uniformed services school on the subjects of ophthalmic dispensing, ophthalmic fabrication and clinical optics. Upon completing the required curriculum, graduates are immediately able to function as an independent optician in any military environment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released)

