Riley Green’s guitarists take over the stage whilst performing in front of fans at the Salute to Summer concert at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 18, 2024. Salute to Summer is a means to acknowledge the dedicating support of Families and community forges the resiliency of Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Camron Hicks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2024 Date Posted: 06.20.2024 11:36 Photo ID: 8487766 VIRIN: 240618-A-NM002-5444 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.03 MB Location: FORT STEWSRT, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Salute to Summer Concert [Image 11 of 11], by PFC Camron Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.