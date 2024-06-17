Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Salute to Summer Concert [Image 11 of 11]

    Salute to Summer Concert

    FORT STEWSRT, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Camron Hicks 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Riley Green’s guitarists take over the stage whilst performing in front of fans at the Salute to Summer concert at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 18, 2024. Salute to Summer is a means to acknowledge the dedicating support of Families and community forges the resiliency of Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Camron Hicks)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 11:36
    VIRIN: 240618-A-NM002-5444
    Location: FORT STEWSRT, GEORGIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salute to Summer Concert [Image 11 of 11], by PFC Camron Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Concert
    ROTM
    3rdID
    Salute to Summer

