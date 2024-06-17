Bridge wing

240604-N-DM318-1021 PHILIPPINE SEA (JUNE 4, 2024) Ensign Grace Hoffman, from Anderson, South Carolina, looks out from the bridgewing aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) June 4. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2024 22:14
|Photo ID:
|8486719
|VIRIN:
|240604-N-DM318-1021
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
