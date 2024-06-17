The Iowa National Guard Honor Guard presented the colors at the ARCA Menards Series Race at Iowa Raceway in Newton, Iowa, on June 14, 2024. The race was part of an entire weekend of race events culminating with the first ever NASCAR Cup Series race in Iowa. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2024 16:03
|Photo ID:
|8486256
|VIRIN:
|240614-A-AY917-1664
|Resolution:
|4048x2700
|Size:
|5.96 MB
|Location:
|IOWA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Iowa National Guard Honor Guard presented the colors at the ARCA Menards Series Race [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Jason Everett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT