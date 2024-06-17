Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa National Guard Honor Guard presented the colors at the ARCA Menards Series Race [Image 5 of 7]

    Iowa National Guard Honor Guard presented the colors at the ARCA Menards Series Race

    IOWA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    The Iowa National Guard Honor Guard presented the colors at the ARCA Menards Series Race at Iowa Raceway in Newton, Iowa, on June 14, 2024. The race was part of an entire weekend of race events culminating with the first ever NASCAR Cup Series race in Iowa. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 16:03
    Photo ID: 8486256
    VIRIN: 240614-A-AY917-1664
    Resolution: 4048x2700
    Size: 5.96 MB
    Location: IOWA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

